QS Stock is Interesting and May Be Revolutionary, Avoid for Now

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock is now in a phase during which it is going to move wildly on a day-to-day basis. By wildly, I mean it is going to move up and down daily by 5% to 10%, and even 15%. The shares are at a point where the markets are questioning the valuation and pricing. This company mostly represents potential and a long horizon. For investors who haven’t established a position in QS stock by now, there is little reason at present prices.

I think that right now QS is really starting to taper off in terms of where its price will sit for quite some time to come. I say quite some time to come because the company isn’t going to become productive for several years. The company was already hyped up based on the fact that its solid state lithium metal batteries represent a paradigm shift that could be a game changer in the electric vehicle space. It profited from that hype and now markets are realizing it needs to provide some results.

Hyped But Not Entirely Unjustly

The company isn’t simply hype: it also has tangible technology. QS stock may commercialize viable solutions that usher in solid state batteries within the EV sector. Lithium ion batteries will be supplanted at some point: they’ve reached their limits and researchers are developing the iteration for commercialization.

But the question now is whether QuantumScape takes the SPAC proceeds and simply continues to fund research which leads to non-viable commercial solutions, or does it become a champion that lives up to the hype?

Profitability Looks To Be Gone

When Kensington Capital (NYSE:KCAC) announced back on Sept. 3 that it was going to take QuantumScape public via a SPAC was obviously the time to establish a position. Hindsight is 20/20, and anyone reading the previous sentence will know it doesn’t inform them of anything they didn’t already know. But the takeaway remains simple: investors who want to profit off of SPACs should do so early.

Where is Price Going?

My best guess is that QS stock is going to ride some selling momentum which will bring its price downward to a level more in line with its metrics. My InvestorPlace colleague Mark Hake hashed out a compelling argument for QS warranting a $40.15 price.

Obviously it isn’t going to drop to those prices because markets don’t operate on a purely technical basis. Conversely, QuantumScape stock isn’t going to remain at $110. It is going to decrease as more investors dive into the numbers behind QuantumScape. But it’s going to trade at a premium well above $40.

But I can’t put a number on a price between $40 and $110 because it’s very difficult to assign a dollar value to market sentiment. Frankly, it’s impossible. Should it trade at $60, representing $40 of net present value, and $20 premium based on potential? Maybe. But that price could also be $80, or any number of other prices.

Play SPACs or Be Played

I’d say stay away unless you are a market Nostradamus. If you established a position earlier, congratulations. If you don’t want to miss the boat on the next SPAC, go do some research and find the next ones that will come public. Place a bet and use your own judgment. There’s a lot of money to be made quickly by understanding the simple patterns inherent to all of these SPACs. A great deal of them simply rise between the time they find a partner company and the IPO. It isn’t rocket science, as they say.

Competitors Abound

There will be a solid state metal electrolyte battery commercialized for EVs in the near future. Lithium ion batteries are pretty much tapped out. Their potential has been maximized. EVs won’t travel farther than about 300 miles via lithium ion batteries.

Is a solid state lithium metal battery the new paradigm? Maybe, but there are multiple electrolyte chemistries and minerals which have the potential to be commercialized in a solid state EV application. Right now QuantumScape stock is the leading candidate with its funding and some tantalizing science. But it is far from a foregone conclusion.

