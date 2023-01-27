QS Stock Forecast: Where Will QuantumScape Be in 5 Years?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Make no mistake: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) wants to be a game-changer in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market. Early-stage disruptive businesses are speculative, and QS stock has already impoverished some investors. Yet, if you’re willing to accept the risks involved, you might have a multi-year multi-bagger on your hands if you invest in QuantumScape today.

QuantumScape’s time as a darling of the financial market was brief but spectacular. Now, there’s no shortage of skepticism surrounding QuantumScape. The story of this intriguing solid-state lithium battery developer isn’t over yet, though.

Ask yourself: Can I handle extreme share-price volatility over the next five years? And, do I have an unshakable belief in QuantumScape’s battery technology? If so, then you’re invited to consider a small but confident share position in QuantumScape.

Financial Fitness Won’t Drive QS Stock Higher Anytime Soon

If you tend to think like an accountant or a bookkeeper, you might bristle at QuantumScape’s financials. To be fair and balanced, we must present the full picture of the company, and there are some bothersome fiscal stats to take note of.

QuantumScape’s most recently released quarterly financial results covered the third quarter of 2022. Year over year, the company’s research and development expenses doubled and so did QuantumScape’s general and administrative expenses.

Also during that timeframe, QuantumScape’s loss from operations more than doubled. Furthermore, the company reported a $117.65 million net earnings loss for Q3 2022.

But then, these figures shouldn’t be too surprising, as QuantumScape is what you might call a “pre-revenue” company. Or, as QuantumScape put it, the company “had not derived revenue from its principal business activities” as of Sept. 30, 2022.

QuantumScape’s Future Growth Will Depend on Operational Updates

Clearly, QuantumScape is still stuck in the early stages wherein a potentially transformative business has to spend a lot of money now, in order to possibly earn a lot more money later on. Again, it should be emphasized that QS stock is highly risky and only meant for a small share position.

On the other hand, as InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald points out, QuantumScape has “huge investors” like Bill Gates and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). Apparently, those investors are willing to forgive QuantumScape’s fiscal foibles and look toward a future in which the company’s solid-state lithium EV batteries are blockbuster sellers.

That future could happen within five years if governments around the world continue to support clean-energy initiatives. New-energy vehicles will need efficient and powerful batteries, and QuantumScape appears to be on the leading edge in developing this technology.

A month ago, QuantumScape announced that it started shipping 24-layer prototype samples of its battery cells to automotive manufacturers. QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh called this event a “milestone,” and rightly so.

What investors undoubtedly want to see is more “milestone” moments like this. Any new operational updates could send QS stock much higher, so stay tuned as QuantumScape should hopefully have some surprises in store.

So, Where Will QuantumScape Be in 5 Years?

The QuantumScape share price reached $100 in 2021, but that was based on hype more than on operational updates. In hindsight, it’s easy to see why that share-price rally wasn’t meant to last.

Hopefully, QuantumScape can contain its spending but also share its developmental milestones with the public on a regular basis. There’s no guarantee that this will happen, of course.

If it does, however, then QS stock should revisit $100 in five years. With that target in mind, investors can choose to take a cautiously optimistic share position in QuantumScape.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

The post QS Stock Forecast: Where Will QuantumScape Be in 5 Years? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.