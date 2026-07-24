Is QS Stock a Buy After the Q2 Earnings Sell-Off or a Value Trap?

QuantumScape QS reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter 2026 loss and announced an ambitious move into artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Yet the stock plunged about 13% the following day, pushing its year-to-date decline to 51%.

The sharp sell-off shows that investors are no longer focused on quarterly losses alone. They want clear evidence that the company is getting closer to generating meaningful revenues. This quarter's results suggest that the goal is still some distance away.

QuantumScape Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QuantumScape Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QuantumScape Corporation Quote

The Good News QS Investors Ignored

The last reported quarter brought several encouraging updates. Cash and investments were $859 million, while full-year capex guidance was lowered to $27-$37 million from $40-$60 million, extending the company's cash runway. Manufacturing also improved, with the Eagle Line maintaining more than 90% core-tool uptime, customer sample shipments increasing and output expected to roughly double in the second half of 2026.

On the commercial front, Honda joined as the fourth top-10 global automaker, expanding QuantumScape's OEM base, while customer billings reached $21.8 million in the first half of 2026, already exceeding all of 2025.

The company also expanded into AI data centers and aerospace/defense, opening up long-term growth opportunities beyond electric vehicles. QuantumScape established three dedicated business verticals. QSEV will focus on electric vehicles, QSDC will pursue AI data centers and QSAS will address advanced applications such as aerospace and defense.

But Revenues Still Are Not Getting Any Closer

This is where the optimism starts to fade. Collaboration with Honda, alongside Volkswagen, is a positive sign and shows that interest in QuantumScape's technology remains strong. Customer billings in the first half of 2026 are already ahead of all of fiscal 2025.

However, billings are not the same as revenues. QuantumScape still generates virtually no GAAP revenues, and these payments depend on development milestones rather than steady customer demand.

More importantly, the PowerCo partnership delivered disappointing news. Potential milestone payments were reduced to about $75 million from roughly $131 million, while a separate $130 million royalty prepayment is still tied to technical milestones yet to be achieved. That suggests PowerCo is becoming more cautious.

QuantumScape’s Losses Remain High

QuantumScape reported a GAAP net loss of $98.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $64.2 million during the quarter. Management also kept its full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance unchanged at $250-$275 million.

The consensus mark for QS’ 2026 and 2027 loss per share has also widened over the past 90 days.



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While the quarterly loss was smaller than expected, the company is still burning significant cash without meaningful recurring revenues. At the same time, QuantumScape is trying to grow in three different markets—EVs, AI data centers and aerospace/defense. This creates more opportunities, but it also means management is spreading its time and resources across multiple businesses before proving success in its core EV battery business.

The Whole Industry is Under Pressure

QuantumScape isn't the only company facing investor skepticism. Solid Power SLDP also fell 8% yesterday and is down about 50% this year. SES AI SES also dropped roughly 9% yesterday, bringing its year-to-date decline to 70%.

YTD Price Performance Comparison: QS Vs. SLDP & SES



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The market seems to be becoming increasingly impatient with solid-state battery companies. Investors now want commercial progress and recurring revenues, not just technological milestones.

Bottom Line

QuantumScape is making progress where it matters operationally. Its manufacturing technology is improving, more automakers are showing interest, and its balance sheet remains healthy. But those positives are being overshadowed by slower commercialization, weaker support from PowerCo, the lack of recurring revenues, and continued heavy losses.

While the sharp post-earnings decline may tempt bargain hunters, the stock still looks more like a value trap than a buying opportunity. It carries a Value Score of F.

The business remains pre-revenue, commercialization timelines are uncertain, and key partnerships have yet to translate into recurring cash flows. Until QuantumScape turns its manufacturing progress into steady revenue and stronger partner commitments, the downside risk appears greater than the potential upside. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.