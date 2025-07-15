$QS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $834,325,660 of trading volume.

$QS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $QS stock page ):

$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,205,132 shares for an estimated $8,486,441 .

. FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 939,139 shares for an estimated $6,381,990 .

. TIMOTHY HOLME (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,809 shares for an estimated $3,595,150 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,924 shares for an estimated $468,965 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 76,315 shares for an estimated $399,219

$QS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/10/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

$QS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $QS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.5 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $6.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 02/14/2025

