$QS stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QS stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $626,284,445 of trading volume.

$QS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QS:

$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 305,132 shares for an estimated $1,712,206 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,924 shares for an estimated $468,965 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 76,315 shares for an estimated $399,219

FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,431 shares for an estimated $309,664.

$QS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

