QS Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Honda and New Markets

QuantumScape Corporation QS used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto shift investor attention away from a simple quarterly loss figure and toward commercialization milestones, customer expansion and new end markets. Management’s message was that the company is broadening the path to scale while keeping its core automotive plans intact.



That framing mattered because the quarter combined a narrower-than-expected loss with several strategic updates, including a Honda partnership, revised PowerCo milestones and a formal push into AI data centers and defense.

QS Lands a New Automotive Partner

President, CEO and director Siva Sivaram put the new Honda partnership at the top of the call. He described it as a multi-year agreement covering automotive and other applications in Honda’s portfolio, and he framed the deal as the result of a demanding technical evaluation.



Management also said it amended the ongoing collaboration and licensing arrangement with Volkswagen PowerCo, with the updated scope tied to automotive cell development, larger-format cells and the future technology roadmap.



Beyond Honda and PowerCo, Sivaram said QS is working with two other top-10 auto OEMs under joint development agreements and shipped cells to an additional automotive OEM during the quarter. That kept the automotive story centered on customer count, technical progress and paid relationships rather than near-term revenues.

QS Keeps the Financial Message Narrow

Chief financial officer Kevin Hettrich said second-quarter GAAP operating expenses were $106.1 million and GAAP net loss was $98.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA loss was $64.2 million. The company reported second-quarter loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents.

QuantumScape Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QuantumScape Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QuantumScape Corporation Quote

Hettrich reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $250 million to $275 million. He also lowered capital expenditure guidance to $27 million to $37 million from prior expectations, citing capital discipline and savings on specific projects.



Customer billings were another focus. Hettrich said second-quarter billings reached $10.8 million and first-half 2026 billings totaled $21.8 million, already above full-year 2025 billings of $19.5 million. He emphasized that billings can be lumpy, but management clearly wants investors tracking commercial traction through this metric.

QuantumScape Broadens the Addressable Market

QuantumScape also formalized three verticals: QSEV for electric vehicles, QSDC for AI data centers and QSAS for advanced solutions such as aerospace and defense. Sivaram said the same underlying technology stack can serve multiple markets, with different go-to-market models layered on top.



The AI data center pitch centered on rising rack power demands and the move toward 800-volt DC architectures. Management said QSDC is already working with original design manufacturers and data center architects on QSE-5-based solutions.



On the defense side, QSAS shipped QSE-5 cells to a major American defense prime. In Q&A, Sivaram added that advanced solutions also cover medical devices and consumer electronics, showing the company wants this unit to be a broader commercialization channel beyond autos.

QS Puts Eagle Line at the Center

The Eagle Line remained the core operational proof point. Sivaram said the automated pilot line in San Jose is now showing core tool uptime above 90%, while key productivity metrics are meeting targets and sample shipments are ramping.



Management said it aims to double cell output again in the second half of 2026. That target matters because Eagle Line serves three functions at once: producing more customer samples, speeding process learning, and providing the manufacturing template for future scale-up and technology transfer.



In the analyst Q&A, Sivaram repeatedly tied future milestones, especially with PowerCo, back to Eagle Line execution. He said progress there is what determines how quickly QuantumScape can transfer its process to partners for larger-scale production.

QuantumScape Highlights Safety and Roadmap

Another notable management theme was safety. QuantumScape said broader testing on QSE-5 continued to support its argument that the cell design is safer than both conventional and next-generation lithium-ion approaches, with results spanning nail penetration, external short circuit, and thermal stability up to 300 degrees Celsius.



The company also pointed to progress on larger-area separators produced with its Cobra process. Management presented that as evidence that the technology can move beyond the current QSE-5 format toward higher-capacity cells with better packaging efficiency.

Analyst questions reinforced that these roadmap items now sit closer to the center of the PowerCo relationship. Sivaram said larger-format cells and advanced roadmap elements are part of the milestone set now guiding joint work.

QuantumScape Leaves Investors With a Broader Pitch

The clearest takeaway from the call was that management wants QuantumScape judged on expanding commercialization options, not just on a single automotive timetable. Sivaram’s prepared remarks and Q&A answers consistently linked autos, AI infrastructure and defense to one common need: better batteries backed by a scalable production system.



At the same time, management did not back away from existing automotive goals. On Q&A, Sivaram said the 2029 production target tied to PowerCo remains unchanged, leaving the quarter’s message as one of addition rather than strategic replacement.

Zacks Signals Remain Cautious

QS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), along with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, the rank is the primary signal, while Style Scores work best as a complement rather than a substitute.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That combination points to mixed style characteristics, with stronger growth and momentum traits offset by weak value measures, but the rank keeps the overall signal cautious. The Zacks framework also notes that the rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after results, so that assessment is not fixed.

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