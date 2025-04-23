$QS Earnings Results: $QS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$QS ($QS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, missing estimates of -$0.21 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$QS Insider Trading Activity

$QS insiders have traded $QS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAGDEEP SINGH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 499,920 shares for an estimated $2,625,327 .

. MOHIT SINGH (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 438,501 shares for an estimated $2,453,736 .

. KEVIN HETTRICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,836 shares for an estimated $914,626 .

. MICHAEL O III MCCARTHY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,620 shares for an estimated $537,660 .

. FRITZ PRINZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,816 shares for an estimated $132,521.

$QS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $QS stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

