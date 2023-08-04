QS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.74, changing hands as low as $7.69 per share. QuantumScape Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.11 per share, with $13.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.09.

