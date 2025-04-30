$QRVO stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QRVO stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $159,144,953 of trading volume.

$QRVO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $QRVO:

$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,610 shares for an estimated $386,467.

$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,959,437 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,743,429

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,574,750 shares (+233.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,982,267

MORGAN STANLEY added 2,893,952 shares (+222.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,374,063

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,607,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,374,642

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,816,811 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,049,593

INVESCO LTD. removed 1,592,311 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,350,308

AMUNDI added 981,519 shares (+84.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,637,623

$QRVO Government Contracts

We have seen $850,061 of award payments to $QRVO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$QRVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

$QRVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025

