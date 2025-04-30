$QRVO stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QRVO stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $159,144,953 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QRVO:
$QRVO Insider Trading Activity
$QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,610 shares for an estimated $386,467.
$QRVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,959,437 shares (+59.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,743,429
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,574,750 shares (+233.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,982,267
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,893,952 shares (+222.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,374,063
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,607,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,374,642
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,816,811 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,049,593
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,592,311 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,350,308
- AMUNDI added 981,519 shares (+84.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,637,623
$QRVO Government Contracts
We have seen $850,061 of award payments to $QRVO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$QRVO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QRVO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$QRVO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QRVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
$QRVO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QRVO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QRVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 01/29/2025
