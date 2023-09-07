QRVO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.52, changing hands as low as $98.49 per share. Qorvo Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QRVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QRVO's low point in its 52 week range is $75.38 per share, with $114.5871 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.74. The QRVO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGGE
Institutional Holders of SHY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.