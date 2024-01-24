QQQX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund (Symbol: QQQX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.38, changing hands as high as $23.52 per share. NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQQX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.275 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.47.

