QQQX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund (Symbol: QQQX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.35, changing hands as low as $23.23 per share. NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QQQX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.935 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.37.
