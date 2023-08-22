QQQ vs. RSP : Which Is the Better ETF Investment Now?

(1:30) - What Is Driving QQQ Outperformance?

(8:30) - What Could Help Drive Positive Performance For The Rest of The Year?

(13:20) - Has QQQ Become Too Expensive Right Now or Is It Reasonably Priced?

(16:15) - The Innovation Suite: What Kind of R&D Spending Is Happening Right Now Within The QQQ?

(18:05) - The QQQ Rebalancing: Everything Investors Should Know

(26:00) - How Should Investors Be Using These Investment Products?

(29:15) - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF: RSP

(33:45) - How Concentrated Is The S&P 500 Right Now?

(37:35) - Why Should Investors Consider Adding RSP To Their Portfolios?

(43:20) - Breaking Down Invesco’s Suite of Equal Weight ETFs

(51:15) - Episode Roundup: QQQ, QQQM, RSP, RSPT, RSPC

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Invesco strategists Paul Schroeder and Chris Dahlin about the ultra-popular Invesco QQQ QQQ, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP.

QQQ surged almost 40% in the first half of 2023, thanks to the "Magnificent Seven" — Alphabet GOOG, Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, Meta META, Microsoft MSFT, Nvidia NVDA, and Tesla TSLA. From March 10, 1999, to June 30, 2023, the Nasdaq-100 Index, which has become synonymous with growth and innovation, returned over 780%.

However, mega-cap stocks now dominate the popular market-cap benchmarks, leading to concerns about overconcentration of these indexes. Further, we have seen these giants struggle a bit lately, and a wider group of the market is outperforming the largest companies.

RSP, the first smart beta ETF, has significantly outperformed the market- capitalization-weighted S&P 500 since its inception in 2003. The fund has seen a lot of interest from investors this year. With equal-weighting, investors get higher exposure to old economy sectors that are quite attractively valued compared to technology.

The quarterly rebalancing ensures trimming expensive stocks and buying potentially cheaper stocks that have declined in price. Invesco also offers 11 equal-weight sector ETFs, which were rebranded recently.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

