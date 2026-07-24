QQQ vs. VGT: Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Key Points

The portfolio of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) mirrors the Nasdaq-100 index, but only around 70% of its value is in tech stocks.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) is a pure tech play and has produced better returns during the AI rally.

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The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) have been two of the best-performing ETFs over the past decade or more. They've soared higher on the updrafts of an unprecedented liquidity boom in the post-COVID era and the advent of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

But the environment is changing.

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The Iran war has caused inflation to accelerate to well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, and to push back against that, the Fed has given indications that it could hike the benchmark federal funds interest rate at least once before the end of the year. President Donald Trump's high tariffs are also back on the table and could further hinder an already slowing U.S. economy.

Much of the market has begun rotating out of growth and back into value stocks this year. These factors may quicken the pace of that rotation.

AI spending and the revenue and earnings growth that result from it could continue pushing the prices of these two tech-focused ETFs higher. But investors may need to be a little more selective going forward.

Here are some of the advantages that each of these ETFs has over the other.

Why to choose QQQ over VGT

The Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, so it simply invests in its components -- 100 of the largest non-financial stocks trading on the Nasdaq -- with the same modified-market-cap weighting that the index uses. The result is a concentrated, tech-heavy index, but roughly 30% of it is actually in non-tech companies.

Sector diversification protects against tech-related risks

This ETF is heavily influenced by the price action of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, but there are a number of companies in the index that are only tangentially related (at most) to the AI trade, including Walmart, Costco, Linde, T-Mobile, and Amgen.

If the AI trade eventually breaks down, there are some fairly durable consumer and industrial companies in this fund that could actually provide a little downside protection compared to a 100% tech fund.

Capturing "second-order" AI beneficiaries

During the first big wave of the AI rally, it was the megacaps that led the market, including Nvidia and Alphabet. In 2026, however, many of the Magnificent Seven names have slipped to prices well below their peaks.

Replacing them among the Nasdaq's top performers have been companies like Micron, Lam Research, Applied Materials, and Intel. The Invesco QQQ ETF has higher allocations to all of these stocks than the Vanguard Information Technology ETF does. Even though those stocks have also come down off their highs, they offer another example of why diversification matters.

Why to choose VGT over QQQ

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF tracks the MSCI US Investable Market/Information Technology 25/50 index. That's also a market-cap-weighted index, but it includes U.S. tech companies of all sizes.

More direct and concentrated AI exposure

If you believe that the AI rally is going to roll on, and that the double-digit annualized earnings growth that analysts are expecting over the next several quarters is going to drive it, it makes sense to go with the more concentrated tech fund.

Its volatility will likely be a little higher, and the potential downside risk of investing in this ETF is greater as well, but it's the better way to gain exposure to a tech rally.

Structural and cost advantages

This fund's 0.09% expense ratio is half that of QQQ's. Limiting expenses is a simple advantage that looks small on the surface, but can add up over time.

QQQ is the better choice, particularly if you think the tech rally is fading

I believe that there's still upside left in tech stocks, and those companies' earnings growth will drive their gains, but I'm also interested in a modest bit of protection here.

I think both ETFs are worth owning, but I do like that the Invesco QQQ ETF provides a bit better balance. With geopolitical risks ramping up again and inflation looking like it's going to be a problem for a while, picking a fund that has some sector diversification to cushion against a tech-focused market tumble could prove a wiser choice.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amgen, Applied Materials, Costco Wholesale, Intel, Lam Research, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Linde, Nasdaq, and T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.