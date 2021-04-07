QQQ vs TQQQ: Similar Name, Different Game

QQQ and TQQQ are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with similar names that both track the Nasdaq 100 index. But there’s much, much more than the difference of a single letter between these two funds.

QQQ vs TQQQ: What’s the Difference?

The Invesco QQQ fund is among the most widely held and heavily traded ETFs in the U.S. stock market. It’s a pretty standard ETF that aims to duplicate the performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 as closely as possible. Created in 1999, it boasts over $153 billion in assets under management as of March 2021.

Then there’s the ProShares UltraPro QQQ, more popularly known by its ticker TQQQ. It’s a leveraged ETF, which means it takes on debt and more advanced trading techniques to triple the daily returns of the Nasdaq 100. That means a 1% gain in the index translates into a 3% gain for investors—and a 1% decline would mean a 3% loss for investors. That makes TQQQ a very risky, speculative instrument. Launched in 2010, TQQQ has about $11 billion in assets under management as of March 2021.

QQQ: A Standard ETF

Shares of QQQ have surged 90% over the past year, and big inflows have made it the fifth largest U.S. ETF by market cap. The fund’s expense ratio is a modest 0.20% ($2 per $1,000 you invest), and QQQ pays out quarterly dividends.

QQQ Chart



QQQ is considered an aggressive growth investment, with higher short-term volatility than the S&P 500, which invests in companies in a more evenly distributed range of industries. Despite, or because of its heavy tech concentration, QQQ boasts a recent history of outperforming the S&P 500, with 10- and 15-year returns of 19.8% and 12.8%, respectively—bettering the S&P’s 15.4% and 9.1% returns for the same periods.

TQQQ: A Highly Speculative Investment

As a leveraged ETF, TQQQ uses a combination of futures, swaps and borrowed money to amplify the intraday movement of the Nasdaq 100 index. As noted above, the aim is to triple the returns of the index—and because of this, the TQQQ should be considered a highly speculative investment that’s not really appropriate for regular investors.

Here’s the truth about leveraged ETFs: Whatever daily multiple they aim for, it’s critical to understand that it only works over the course of one day. This means whatever the gains or losses are for one day become the new set point for the next, which can become a steep uphill climb for buy-and-hold investors.

For instance, if an ETF fell from a $100 valuation one day to a $90 valuation the next, it would have experienced a 10% drop. But to get it back to its prior high of $100, it would have to rise just over 11%. With the exaggerated performance of leveraged funds, it’s easy to see how this might short change long-term investors.

TQQQ Chart



Over the 10 years ending July 31 2020, TQQQ returned an average of 51.5% annually, making it the single best-performing mutual fund or ETF over that time span. That said, keep in mind that during the vast majority of that time period, the U.S. was in an unprecedented bull market and tech stocks in particular were doing exceptionally well, which are both independently situations that would lead TQQQ to do well. This superior performance was also associated with substantial lows during this time period. At the peak of the coronavirus’s impact on the stock market in March of 2020, for instance, TQQQ fell almost 70% from recent highs. QQQ, on the other hand, experienced lows of only about 27%.

In addition to its higher risk profile, TQQQ also charges a much heftier expense ratio of 0.95%, or $9.50 per $1,000 you invest, to finance the more sophisticated trading strategies and debts it takes on. Like QQQ, TQQQ makes quarterly distributions to investors.

QQQ vs TQQQ: Which Should You Add to Your Portfolio?

Before you add either of QQQ or TQQQ to your portfolio, consider the following factors.

Risk. TQQQ is exponentially riskier than QQQ and is only suitable for investors with serious risk tolerance. While leveraged funds can produce considerable short-term gains, they can also inflict painful short-term losses.

TQQQ is exponentially riskier than QQQ and is only suitable for investors with serious risk tolerance. While leveraged funds can produce considerable short-term gains, they can also inflict painful short-term losses. Capital. Since TQQQ uses leverage to amplify returns, you could earn much more than a QQQ investment with the same amount of initial investment or see the same raw number gains with a third of the invested money. The opposite, of course, is also true.

Since TQQQ uses leverage to amplify returns, you could earn much more than a QQQ investment with the same amount of initial investment or see the same raw number gains with a third of the invested money. The opposite, of course, is also true. Timeline. QQQ may work as either a short- or long-term investment. TQQQ, however, is more often than not something you buy and sell within the same day.

QQQ may work as either a short- or long-term investment. TQQQ, however, is more often than not something you buy and sell within the same day. Strategy. If active, short-term trading isn’t part of your investment strategy, you would do well to pass on TQQQ. Most everyday long-term investors would be better served by QQQ.

If active, short-term trading isn’t part of your investment strategy, you would do well to pass on TQQQ. Most everyday long-term investors would be better served by QQQ. Price. The QQQ’s expense ratio is much less expensive than the TQQQ’s fee, which is required to fund its more complicated portfolio strategy. This helps keep more of your money investing and growing over time.

All of that said, for the vast majority of investors, QQQ is the right choice. Like any other standard ETF, QQQ provides a decent level of diversification, even with Nasdaq 100’s weighting toward tech stocks, at a desirable low cost to the average investor.

The Final Word on QQQ vs TQQQ

While these ETFs boast similar names and track the same index, the QQQ is better suited to passive investors while only sophisticated traders should buy the TQQQ. If you plan to put money into TQQQ, you should fully understand leverage and derivatives and be prepared for the possibility of major loss of principal.

One thing to remember about either fund is that a large chunk of their performance is driven by the fortunes of four tech behemoths: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA), which together comprise approximately one-third of of the Nasdaq 100’s weighting. This means if those companies fall on hard times, so too might your investing dollars. If you’re concerned about high-growth tech stocks in the near and longer-term, you might then complement investments in QQQ with those less reliant on the tech industry.

