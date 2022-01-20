QQQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco QQQ ETF (Symbol: QQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $365.35, changing hands as low as $364.39 per share. Invesco QQQ shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $297.45 per share, with $408.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $363.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.