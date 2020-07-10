QQQ, KEMQ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco QQQ, which added 12,550,000 units, or a 2.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QQQ, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.3%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KEMQ ETF, which added 1,300,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units.

