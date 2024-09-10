QQQ ETF Update, 9/10/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is down 1.08% in the past five days but has risen about 9.88% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $541.01 implies an upside of 19.05%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Micron Technology (MU), PDD Holdings (PDD), Moderna (MRNA), ASML Holding (ASML), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with downside potential are Paychex (PAYX), Fortinet (FTNT), American Electric Power (AEP), Cintas (CTAS), and Tesla (TSLA).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market.

