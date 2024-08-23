QQQ ETF Update, 8/23/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 0.02% in the past five days and has risen about 18.16% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $555.27 implies an upside of 16.93%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Micron Technology (MU), Dexcom (DXCM), PDD Holdings (PDD), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with downside potential are Fortinet (FTNT), Tesla (TSLA), Paychex (PAYX), American Electric Power (AEP), and Cintas (CTAS).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

