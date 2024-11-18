QQQ ETF Update, 11/18/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is down 3.07% in the past five days but has risen about 21.78% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $565.60 implies an upside of 13.9%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Moderna (MRNA), Lam Research (LRCX), Biogen (BIIB), and Micron Technology (MU).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), Fortinet (FTNT), Paychex (PAYX), and Netflix (NFLX).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF has a Smart Score of seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market.

