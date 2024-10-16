QQQ ETF Update, 10/16/2024 

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 0.03% in the past five days and has risen about 22.01% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Hold. The Street’s average price target of $620.14 implies an upside of 26.34%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), ASML Holding (ASML), Dexcom (DXCM), GlobalFoundries (GFS), and Micron Technology (MU).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are ARM Holdings (ARM), Fortinet (FTNT), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Marriott International (MAR), and Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF has a Smart Score of “Perfect 10,” implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.