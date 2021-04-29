QQQ, DVOL: Big ETF Outflows

ooking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco QQQ, where 15,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QQQ, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.6%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF, which lost 2,500,000 of its units, representing a 36.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVOL, in morning trading today Intercontinental Exchange is down about 2.6%, and Toro is higher by about 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.