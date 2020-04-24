QQQ, DDG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco QQQ, which added 13,800,000 units, or a 3.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QQQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Apple is higher by about 1.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Short Oil & Gas, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

