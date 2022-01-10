QQEW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QQEW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.44, changing hands as low as $110.33 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQEW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQEW's low point in its 52 week range is $96.03 per share, with $121.068 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.04.

