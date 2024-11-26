QPL International Holdings to Reveal Interim Results

QPL International Holdings (HK:0243) has released an update.

QPL International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on December 18, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six-month period ending October 31, 2024. This meeting will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for investors and market enthusiasts. The board’s composition includes one Executive Director and three Independent Non-executive Directors.

