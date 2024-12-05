QPL International Forecasts Profitable Turnaround in 2024

QPL International Holdings (HK:0243) has released an update.
QPL International Holdings Limited has released a positive profit alert, indicating an expected profit of HK$9.0 million to HK$12.0 million for the six months ending October 2024, a significant turnaround from a HK$20.3 million loss in the previous period. This improvement is attributed to a net fair value gain on financial assets, signaling a promising trend for investors. However, shareholders are advised to exercise caution as these results are preliminary and unaudited.
