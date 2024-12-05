QPL International Forecasts Profitable Turnaround in 2024

QPL International Holdings (HK:0243) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

QPL International Holdings Limited has released a positive profit alert, indicating an expected profit of HK$9.0 million to HK$12.0 million for the six months ending October 2024, a significant turnaround from a HK$20.3 million loss in the previous period. This improvement is attributed to a net fair value gain on financial assets, signaling a promising trend for investors. However, shareholders are advised to exercise caution as these results are preliminary and unaudited.

For further insights into HK:0243 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.