QPIG says creditors apply for court restructuring process

SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Qinghai Provincial Investment Group said it was informed on June 16 that some of its creditors have submitted an application to the Xining Intermediate People's Court to restructure the issuer after it was unable to repay maturing debt.

The aluminium producer, in which the Qinghai provincial government owns a 69.3% stake, said 16 of its subsidiaries had also received similar notices from their respective creditors.

If the court accepts the restructuring application it will appoint an administrator, which will draft a restructuring plan with the issuer and submit it to creditors for approval.

If QPIG can execute a restructuring plan that is acceptable to the court and creditors within a specified time limit, it will be wound up.

In the offshore market, QPIG has US$131.669m 7.25% February 2020, US$166.75m 7.875% March 2021 and US$92.14m 6.4% July 2021 bonds outstanding, according to MarketAxess data.

It failed to pay a coupon due on the 6.4% notes in January, leading to a cross-default across all of its dollar bonds, which then totalled US$850m in principal amount.

In February, an entity called Qinghai Provincial Investment and Development announced an offer to repurchase QPIG's dollar bonds for cash at a steep discount of up to 63%, through subsidiary Guozhen International Trade Consulting.

Holders of more than half of the outstanding bonds submitted them under the tender, though a minority group of Hong Kong retail investors protested against the offer.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by David Holland)

