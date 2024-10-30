Qorvo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QRVO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Qorvo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $896,496, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $219,750.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $125.0 for Qorvo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Qorvo stands at 177.45, with a total volume reaching 9,485.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Qorvo, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Qorvo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QRVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.5 $0.35 $0.35 $65.00 $280.0K 24 8.3K QRVO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.2 $8.8 $9.0 $85.00 $90.0K 233 116 QRVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.7 $8.1 $8.7 $80.00 $82.6K 0 99 QRVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.8 $4.5 $4.8 $75.00 $81.6K 0 197 QRVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.2 $41.0 $41.01 $115.00 $73.8K 259 71

About Qorvo

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qorvo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Qorvo With a trading volume of 10,384,279, the price of QRVO is down by -27.31%, reaching $73.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Qorvo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

