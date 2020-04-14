Qorvo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.09, changing hands as high as $90.10 per share. Qorvo Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QRVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QRVO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.52 per share, with $122.3652 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.83. The QRVO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

