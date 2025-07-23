Qorvo Set to Report Q1 Results: Will Revenue Decline Impact Earnings?

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is set to report fiscal first-quarter 2025 results on April 29, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 24.73%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.59% on average.



The leading provider of radio frequency solutions is expected to witness revenue decline year over year owing to weakness in multiple segments. However, a strong emphasis on innovation and portfolio expansion is positive.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Qorvo introduced two cutting-edge hybrid power doubler amplifiers, QPA3311 and QPA3316, designed for Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification 4.0 broadband cable networks. The DOCSIS technology is essential for delivering high-speed Internet and video services over existing cable systems. Qorvo’s new power doubler amplifiers offer higher total composite power and improved signal integrity to reduce cascade requirements and enhance end-of-line performance. This eliminates the requirement for costly booster amps and lower infrastructure costs.



The company also introduced two high-performance S-Band switched filter bank modules, QPB1034 and QPB1036. The modules are engineered to match the rising demand for agile, compact and efficient radar systems in defense and aerospace applications. Such innovative product launches will likely have a favorable impact on the first-quarter earnings.



However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. The fierce competition is exerting pricing pressure, which remains a matter of concern for the company. Moreover, net sales are also impacted by Macroeconomic headwinds.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, net sales in the High-Performance Analog segment are expected to be $135.76 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, implying a decline from $164 million in the year-earlier quarter. Revenues from ACG are projected to be $532.19 million, a decline from $653.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter due to seasonal dynamics. The Connectivity and Sensors Group segment is expected to generate $107.64 million in revenues, up from $122.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $774.7 million, indicating a 12.63% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, indicating a decline from 87 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predicts an earnings beat for Qorvo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Qorvo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qorvo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Qorvo currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

