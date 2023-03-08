Qorvo (QRVO) Unveils Single-Chip Battery Management Solutions

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO recently launched single-chip battery management solutions to support battery packs with up to 20 cells in a series. There is a rising demand for longer battery backup, lightweight and fast-charging facilities and the newly-introduced PAC22140 and PAC25140 Power Application Controller (PAC) devices would address these needs. As it reduces cost by around 30% and PCB (Printed Circuit Board) space utilization by more than 50%, it will enhance designers’ capabilities to meet the need for high-power and efficient systems.



The battery management solution consists of a low-power hibernate mode, which allows for long storage time and it’s integrated high-voltage buck also reduces the thermal issue. By giving access to multiple analog and digital peripherals, the solution addresses the need for a higher cell count solution, cell balancing, monitoring and protection for 10s-20s battery packs. Integrated PAC22140 and PAC25140 strengthen the company’s power management portfolio and have a broad range of industrial, e-mobility and battery backup applications, which will facilitate business expansion.



Qorvo has introduced highly integrated front-end solutions that simplify and accelerate the implementation of multimode, multi-band 4G smartphones and tablets. These new RF Fusion front-end solutions showcase the company's ability to help leading OEMs launch their next-generation flagship devices quickly. RF Flex delivers best-in-class current consumption, enabling superior device performance and leading-edge design flexibility to simplify regional customization. Accelerating the timeline for 5G deployment bodes well for Qorvo. It has participated in dozens of 5G field trials and demonstrations.



The company is expanding its opportunities across markets, customers and product categories while maintaining its commitment to technology leadership and productivity gains. The company offers a complete product portfolio, targeting the market’s highest growth segments, including filters, switches and tuners. The company is well-positioned to win some of the industry’s highest growth opportunities by leveraging its diversified product portfolio, systems-level expertise, R&D and manufacturing scale and internal assembly and test capabilities.



The stock has declined 22.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights



Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 6.32%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for IFNNY for the current year stands at $2.44 per share.



It designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and myriad other electronic devices.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.