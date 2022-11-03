Qorvo (QRVO) Tops Q2 Earning Estimates Despite Lower Revenues

Premier semiconductor manufacturer Qorvo, Inc. QRVO reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2023 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint.

Net Income

GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $188.6 million or $1.82 per share compared with $319.2 million or $2.84 per share in the prior-year period. The decline was primarily due to top-line contraction.



Non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $276.2 million or $2.66 per share, down from $384.5 million or $3.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. Despite the year-over-year decline, the bottom line exceeded management guidance and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11 cents.

Quarter Details

Revenues fell to $1,158.1 million from $1,255.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to global macroeconomic uncertainty and soft end-market demand. However, the top line exceeded the management guidance and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,135 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.2% compared with 52.4% in the year-ago quarter owing to higher inventory-related charges and planned reduction in factory utilization. Non-GAAP income from operations was $337.7 million, down from $435.4 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 1, 2022, QRVO had $911.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,047.4 million of long-term debt. Free cash flow at the end of the quarter was $220.4 million. Capital expenditure remains concentrated in areas where the company sees continued demand for differentiated products.

Outlook

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, Qorvo expects revenues to be in the range of $700–$750 million, driven by continued weakness across end markets and acute inventory correction at Android-based smartphone customers. The company expects non-GAAP gross margin between 43% and 44% and non-GAAP earnings in the range of 50–75 cents per share.

