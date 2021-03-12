Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qorvo (QRVO) closed at $172.59, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.38% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QRVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, QRVO is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 32.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.29% and +22.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QRVO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note QRVO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means QRVO is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, QRVO's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

