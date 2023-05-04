Qorvo (QRVO) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Top-Line Decline Y/Y

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite inventory-reduction efforts and several design wins, sluggish demand trends in the end markets and the underutilization of production capacity led to a top-line decline year over year.

Net Income

GAAP net loss in the reported quarter was $138.4 million or a loss of $1.39 per share against a net income of $212.3 million or $1.95 per share in the prior-year quarter. The steep decline was caused by lower net sales during the quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $25.7 million or 26 cents per share compared with $339.6 million or $3.12 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 14 cents.



For fiscal 2023, Qorvo recorded a GAAP net income of $103.1 million or an income of $1 per share compared with $1,033.3 million or $9.26 per share in fiscal 2022.

Revenues

Quarterly revenues declined to $632.7 million from $1,166.2 million owing to soft demand trends. However, the revenues exceeded the midpoint of the guidance. In spite of efforts to reduce channel inventory levels, end market weakness and underutilization of production capacity affected margins. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $621 million.



In fiscal 2023, revenues aggregated $3,569.4 million compared with $4,645.7 million reported in fiscal 2022.



Net sales in High-Performance Analog (HPA) were supported by modest growth in power devices and defense markets. In the HPA segment, the company secured significant design wins for various technologies, including multiple RF components and BAW-based multiplexers. The Power devices business gained from silicon carbide inverter orders for residential and industrial solar applications. Multiple design wins in aerospace, battery management, defense radar, electric vehicles and renewable energy systems boosted the sales growth from this segment.



Revenues from Connectivity and Sensors Group were dented by inventory digestion and low demand for Wi-Fi enabled products and cellular IoT. However, strength in automotive connectivity, indoor navigation, smart home, sensor business, automotive smart interiors and enhanced human machine interfaces partially reversed this declining trend.



In Advance Cellular, Qorvo's sequential expansion in Android revenue was driven by multiple design wins with several major smartphone players.

Other Details

On a GAAP basis, gross profit declined to $114.7 million from $570.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin declined to 41.3% from 52% reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was $33.8 million compared with $377.2 million in prior-year quarter. The decline was propelled by high restructuring related charges and stock-based compensation.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Mar 31, 2023, QRVO had $808.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,048.1 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $972.6 million and $2,047.1 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow at the end of the March quarter was $31.3 million, with a capital expenditure of $34 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $620-660 million. Despite weakness in end markets, management expects easing of channel inventory and multiple design wins will support the top line. Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated at 41.5% and non-GAAP earnings per share are likely to be in the vicinity of 15 cents. The company expects non-GAAP operating expense to be in the range of $10-12 million in the June quarter.



For fiscal 2024, management expects revenues to be higher than fiscal 2023 levels with a non-GAAP gross margin of 44%.

