Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 116.65

The average one-year price target for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been revised to 116.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 111.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 142.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from the latest reported closing price of 106.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 98,551K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,766K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares, representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 14.35% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,638K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 17.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 8.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,842K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 100.49% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 2,618K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing a decrease of 77.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Qorvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

