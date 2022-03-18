Qorvo (QRVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qorvo (QRVO) closed at $130.87, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qorvo as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Qorvo is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7.23% from the prior-year quarter.

QRVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.18 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.8% and +15.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qorvo should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Qorvo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Qorvo has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

It is also worth noting that QRVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.