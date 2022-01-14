Qorvo (QRVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qorvo (QRVO) closed the most recent trading day at $148.73, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qorvo as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 1.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion, which would represent changes of +18.7% and +15.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Qorvo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Qorvo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.12, which means Qorvo is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that QRVO has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

