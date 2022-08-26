Qorvo (QRVO) GaN Pa Module Provides Highest Gains for L-Band

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO has launched the highest gain 100-watt L-band compact solution, an innovative GaN-on-SiC power amplifier module, which will be used in commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-Sic Power Amplifier Module has been integrated into a robust surface mount package to simplify broad assembly, testing and system design. This will improve its reliability quotient and accelerate time to market alongside fine-tuning customer manufacturing cycles.

The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC Power Amplifier Module provides unrivalled performance, drastically reducing overall system power consumption. This is because it includes an integrated two-stage amplifier solution that provides 60% power added efficiency in a circuit size 70% smaller than equivalent two-stage solutions.

Qorvo’s RF Flex solution provides top-class current consumption for superior device performance alongside leading-edge design flexibility to simplify regional customization. It has also been chosen to support multiple upcoming primary 4G reference designs. The accelerated timeline for 5G deployment puts the company in an advantageous position.



Qorvo has launched highly integrated front-end solutions that simplify the working of multi-band and multimode 4G smartphones and tablets. These new RF Fusion front-end solutions demonstrate the company’s ability to assist OEMs to quickly bring to market their next-generation flagship devices.

The stock has lost 46.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 44.7%.

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

