Qorvo (QRVO) Expands C-IoT Portfolio for Wider Applications

Qorvo Inc. QRVO recently expanded its cellular IoT (C-IoT) portfolio by launching a multi-band multi-mode RF front-end module. Dubbed QM55011, the new solution is likely to augment the company's leading position in the market and accelerate innovation across low-voltage applications such as smart meters, asset tracking and monitoring, wearables and smart infrastructure.



With a compact 3 mm x 3 mm size and low operating voltage of 2.5V, the QM55011 supports low-band (663 to 915 MHz) and mid-band (1695 to 2010 MHz) frequencies for expanded NB-IoT and LTE-M operations. NB-IoT (Narrowband IoT) is a radio technology deployed over mobile networks and is especially suited for low-cost, long battery life and indoor coverage devices. LTE-M is a Low Power Wide Area Network technology that allows the reuse of an LTE installed base with extended coverage. The low power consumption feature and smaller size make it ideal for a wide array of applications that require an extended battery life.



Qorvo's RF Flex solutions have been selected to support multiple upcoming leading 4G reference designs. RF Flex delivers best-in-class current consumption to enable superior device performance and leading-edge design flexibility to simplify regional customization.



The company is expanding its opportunities across markets, customers and product categories while maintaining its commitment to technology leadership and productivity gains. Qorvo offers a complete product portfolio, targeting the highest growth segments of its market, including filters, switches and tuners. It is well-positioned to win some of the industry's highest growth opportunities by leveraging its diversified product portfolio, systems-level expertise, R&D and manufacturing scale and internal assembly and test capabilities.



Qorvo is expected to improve its financial performance as it aims to invest in building a wider technology, supporting better-than-industry growth, greater diversification, a richer mix of new products and an expanding gross margin. The company introduced highly integrated front-end solutions that simplify and accelerate the implementation of multi-mode, multi-band 4G smartphones and tablets. These new RF Fusion front-end solutions showcase the company's ability to help leading OEMs quickly launch their next-generation flagship devices.



The stock has gained 13.2% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.9%.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

