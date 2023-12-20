Qorvo (QRVO) Divests China Assets to Trim Capital Intensity

Qorvo Inc. QRVO recently entered into a definitive agreement with Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. to divest its assembly and test facilities located in Beijing and Dezhou, China. These facilities are primarily utilized for Qorvo’s highly integrated advanced cellular portfolio. The transaction of an undisclosed amount is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024 subject to regulatory approvals and mandatory closing conditions.



Luxshare is a global advanced contract manufacturer, offering seamless and flexible access to top-tier production capacity. Through this strategic divestment, Qorvo is aiming to leverage Luxshare's scalable and high-volume manufacturing expertise to enhance resilience within its supply chain network while maintaining premium quality standards.



The deal will support management’s efforts to reduce capital intensity in Qorvo’s business operations. Streamlining the manufacturing network will likely drive efficiency, free up investment commitment in this facility and provide greater flexibility in allocating resources. This initiative is aligned with Qorvo’s long-term gross margin objectives. Notably, Qorvo will continue to operate its manufacturing network in the United States, Costa Rica and Germany for assembly, packaging and testing.



Luxshare will take over the operations, assets and the existing workforce of the facilities. In accordance with a long-term supply agreement, it will assemble and test products for Qorvo and ensure smooth continuity of operations. Qorvo will retain its sales, engineering, and customer support teams in China to continue serving its customers.



Qorvo is expanding its opportunities across markets, customers and product categories while maintaining its commitment to technology leadership and productivity gains. The company offers the most complete product portfolio, targeting the highest growth segments of its market, including filters, switches and tuners. Qorvo is well-positioned to win some of the industry's highest growth opportunities by leveraging its diversified product portfolio, systems-level expertise, R&D and manufacturing scale and internal assembly and test capabilities.



The company has introduced highly integrated front-end solutions that simplify and accelerate the implementation of multimode, multi-band 4G smartphones and tablets. These new RF Fusion front-end solutions showcase the company's ability to help leading OEMs quickly launch their next-generation flagship devices.



The stock has gained 19.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 12.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.78%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.