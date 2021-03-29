Qorvo (QRVO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qorvo (QRVO) closed at $178.89, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QRVO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, up 55.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 32.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.29% and +22.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QRVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QRVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QRVO has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.32.

Also, we should mention that QRVO has a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. QRVO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

