Qorvo (QRVO) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth

Premier semiconductor manufacturer Qorvo, Inc. QRVO reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint.

Net Income

GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $212.3 million or $1.95 per share compared with $298.7 million or $2.60 per share in the prior-year period. Despite top-line growth, the year-over-year decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to higher operating expenses due to fresh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in China, raw material price volatility and supply chain disruptions owing to the Russia-Ukraine war. In fiscal 2022, GAAP net income surged to $1,033.4 million or $9.26 per share from $733.6 million or $6.32 per share in fiscal 2021.



Non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $339.6 million or $3.12 per share, up from $315.4 million or $2.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line exceeded management’s guidance and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94.

Quarter Details

Non-GAAP revenues improved to $1,166.2 million from $1,072.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by broad-based demand across markets, the fast pace of 5G deployment, customer smartphone ramp up and growth in Infrastructure and Defense products. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,150 million. For fiscal 2022, revenues improved to $4,645.7 million from $4,015.3 million in fiscal 2021.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 52% compared with 52.6% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $377.2 million, up from $357.2 million.

Balance Sheet

At fiscal 2022-end, cash and cash equivalents were $972.6 million, while long-term debt was $2,047.1 million compared with respective tallies of $1,397.9 million and $1,742.6 million in the prior year. Free cash flow at the end of the quarter was $295.4 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, Qorvo expects revenues to be in the range of $1–$1.05 billion, given a healthy demand schedule backed by an expanding market and customer exposure and a deep product and technical portfolio. The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 50% and non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.00-$2.25 per share.

