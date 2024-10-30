News & Insights

Qorvo price target lowered to $70 from $100 at Susquehanna

October 30, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Qorvo (QRVO) to $70 from $100 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported better results but weaker guidance, driven by a shift from 5G Android mid-tier handsets toward entry-level models. Advanced Cellular Group (ACG) revenue was weaker than expected in C3Q, primarily driven by this Android mix dynamic, which will further impact revenue and margins in 2HF25 and early F26.

