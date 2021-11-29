Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shareholders are still up 193% over 5 years despite pulling back 4.6% in the past week

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 193% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Although Qorvo has shed US$780m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Qorvo became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Qorvo has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Qorvo's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Qorvo had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.3%, against a market gain of about 23%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 24%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Qorvo better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Qorvo that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

