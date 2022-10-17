Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) investors are sitting on a loss of 52% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 2.6% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Qorvo reported an EPS drop of 7.2% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 52% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 10.06 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Qorvo has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Qorvo shareholders are down 52% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Qorvo .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

