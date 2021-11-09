Qorvo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QRVO)) market cap declines to US$18b but insiders who sold US$1.1m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.1m worth of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock at an average price of US$187 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$1.6b after price dropped by 7.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Qorvo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Walter Wilkinson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$570k worth of shares at a price of US$194 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$159. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Qorvo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:QRVO Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Qorvo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Qorvo shares. In total, Independent Director John Harding sold US$315k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Qorvo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Qorvo insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$98m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qorvo Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Qorvo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Qorvo makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Qorvo that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

