Qorvo, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: $2.7 million in Q4 vs. -$138.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q4 vs. -$1.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.21 per share Revenue: $941.0 million in Q4 vs. $632.7 million in the same period last year.

