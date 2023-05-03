Qorvo, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: -$138.42 million in Q4 vs. $212.28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.39 in Q4 vs. $1.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.74 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $632.70 million in Q4 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 - $660 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.