Qorvo, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: -$15.9 million in Q3 vs. $216.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. $1.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76.5 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.63 per share Revenue: $743.3 million in Q3 vs. $565.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10-$0.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $600-$640 mln

