Qorvo, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO):

Earnings: -$43.58 million in Q1 vs. $68.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q1 vs. $0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $0.65 billion in Q1 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.985 - $1.015 bln

